B&G Foods Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.24%

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.90 to a high of $16.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.08 on volume of 307,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, B&G Foods Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.25 and a high of $27.44 and are now at $15.97, 12% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for B&G Foods Inc and will alert subscribers who have BGS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.