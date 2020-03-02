B&G Foods Inc Falls 2.23% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.66 to a high of $16.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.90 on volume of 433,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

B&G Foods Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.44 and a 52-week low of $14.25 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $15.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.