Best Relative Performance in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Hertz Global Hol (HTZ , R , CAR , KNX , WERN )

We looked at the Trucking industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ ) ranks first with a gain of 3.67%; Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) ranks second with a gain of 3.59%; and Avis Budget Grou (NASDAQ:CAR ) ranks third with a gain of 3.14%.

Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) follows with a gain of 2.43% and Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.36%.

