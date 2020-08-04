Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Walker & Dunlop (WD , RDN , MTG , ESNT , NMIH )

Below are the top five companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD ) ranks first with a gain of 18.03%; Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) ranks second with a gain of 15.48%; and Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) ranks third with a gain of 12.83%.

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) follows with a gain of 10.00% and Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.92%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radian Group Inc on February 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.15. Since that call, shares of Radian Group Inc have fallen 53.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.