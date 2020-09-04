Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Pennymac Finan-A (PFSI , WD , NMIH , MTG , ESNT )

Below are the top five companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks first with a gain of 18.12%; Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD ) ranks second with a gain of 9.15%; and Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) ranks third with a gain of 9.01%.

Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) follows with a gain of 8.20% and Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.57%.

