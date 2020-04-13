Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Walker & Dunlop (WD , CASH , PFS , NYCB , RDN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD ) ranks first with a gain of 12.44%; Meta Financial G (NASDAQ:CASH ) ranks second with a gain of 11.26%; and Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS ) ranks third with a gain of 10.21%.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) follows with a gain of 9.76% and Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.45%.

