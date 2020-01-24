Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A (VMW , RUBI , FTNT , MSFT , ORCL )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.08%; Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.16%; and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.06%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 0.62% and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.48%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 18.7%. We continue to monitor Microsoft Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.