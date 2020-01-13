Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp (TIVO , RPD , PFPT , FEYE , ORCL )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tivo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO ) ranks first with a gain of 1.96%; Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.03%; and Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) follows with a gain of 0.24% and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.13%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fireeye Inc on October 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Fireeye Inc have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor Fireeye Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.