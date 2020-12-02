Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Tivo Corp (TIVO , ORCL , FTNT , NOW , FEYE )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Tivo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO ) ranks first with a gain of 1.61%; Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.85%; and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.76%.

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) follows with a gain of 0.50% and Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.45%.

