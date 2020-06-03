Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Fireeye Inc (FEYE , PFPT , MSFT , FTNT , VMW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks first with a gain of 4.10%; Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) ranks second with a loss of 1.47%; and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks third with a loss of 2.51%.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) follows with a loss of 2.63% and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.84%.

