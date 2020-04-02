Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Commvault System (CVLT , MSFT , NOW , ORCL , VMW )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.18%; Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.44%; and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.47%.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) follows with a gain of 1.22% and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

