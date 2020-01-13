Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG , ULTA , TSCO , DKS , TIF )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.67%; Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) ranks second with a gain of 1.43%; and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.51%.

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) follows with a gain of 0.10% and Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.03%.

