Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (SBH , DKS , FIVE , HIBB , ULTA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Stores industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.43%; Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.40%; and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) ranks third with a gain of 1.58%.

Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB ) follows with a gain of 1.55% and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.22%.

