Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Michaels Cos Inc (MIK , SIG , DKS , ULTA , TSCO )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK ) ranks first with a gain of 10.16%; Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG ) ranks second with a gain of 1.62%; and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.08%.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) follows with a gain of 0.71% and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.58%.

