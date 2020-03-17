Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Rpm Intl Inc (RPM , ECL , ALB , PPG , POL )

We looked at the Specialty Chemicals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM ) ranks first with a loss of 7.60%; Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) ranks second with a loss of 7.90%; and Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks third with a loss of 7.94%.

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG ) follows with a loss of 8.45% and Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 11.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rpm Intl Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $70.40. Since that call, shares of Rpm Intl Inc have fallen 10.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.