Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Polyone Corp (POL , SHW , CE , ASH , FUL )

We looked at the Specialty Chemicals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.55%; Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks second with a gain of 4.82%; and Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE ) ranks third with a gain of 3.97%.

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) follows with a gain of 3.37% and Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.87%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hb Fuller Co on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.79. Since that call, shares of Hb Fuller Co have fallen 45.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.