Best Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Polyone Corp (POL , ALB , ASH , SHW , IFF )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) ranks first with a gain of 5.96%; Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks second with a gain of 1.76%; and Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.43%.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) follows with a gain of 1.16% and Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.10%.

