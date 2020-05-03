Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY , SBAC , EQIX , DLR , EXR )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks first with a gain of 6.06%; Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks second with a gain of 5.71%; and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) ranks third with a gain of 4.93%.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) follows with a gain of 4.16% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.92%.

