Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Rayonier Inc (RYN , WY , CTT , LAMR , GEO )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN ) ranks first with a gain of 23.79%; Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks second with a gain of 17.47%; and Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT ) ranks third with a gain of 16.82%.

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR ) follows with a gain of 15.82% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.35%.

