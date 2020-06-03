Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Public Storage (PSA , EXR , LSI , CUBE , GEO )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.32%; Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.19%; and Life Storage Inc (:LSI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.18%.

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) follows with a loss of 0.21% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.53%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Public Storage and will alert subscribers who have PSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.