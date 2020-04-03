Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Crown Castle Int (CCI , DLR , AMT , EXR , IRM )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.73%; Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.45%; and American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.73%.

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) follows with a gain of 2.22% and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.92%.

