Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Catchmark Timb-A (CTT , EPR , GEO , CXW , OUT )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT ) ranks first with a gain of 14.11%; Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR ) ranks second with a gain of 12.59%; and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) ranks third with a gain of 11.95%.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) follows with a gain of 8.90% and Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.42%.

