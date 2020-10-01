Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Rambus Inc (RMBS , SPWR , AMD , OLED , QCOM )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.83%; Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.73%; and Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD ) ranks third with a gain of 2.38%.

Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED ) follows with a gain of 1.56% and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.35%.

