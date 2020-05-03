Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA , TXN , MCHP , INTC , AVGO )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks first with a gain of 6.55%; Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.82%; and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks third with a gain of 4.31%.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC ) follows with a gain of 3.98% and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.92%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nvidia Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nvidia Corp in search of a potential trend change.