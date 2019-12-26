MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Adv Micro Device (AMD , SPWR , SWKS , AMBA , QRVO )

Written on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 4:30am
By James Quinn

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD ) ranks first with a gain of 2.38%; Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.03%; and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.77%.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) follows with a gain of 1.20% and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.87%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qorvo Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $77.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Qorvo Inc have risen 51.7%. We continue to monitor Qorvo Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: relative performance adv micro device sunpower corp skyworks solutio ambarella inc qorvo inc

Ticker(s): AMD SPWR SWKS AMBA QRVO

Contact James Quinn