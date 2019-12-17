Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Adv Micro Device (AMD , SPWR , SYNA , AMBA , FSLR )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD ) ranks first with a gain of 3.30%; Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) ranks second with a gain of 3.13%; and Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA ) ranks third with a gain of 2.97%.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) follows with a gain of 2.97% and First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.64%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synaptics Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Synaptics Inc have risen 82.4%. We continue to monitor Synaptics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.