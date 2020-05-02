Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG , AMAT , UCTT , LRCX , MKSI )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) ranks first with a gain of 6.28%; Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks second with a gain of 5.51%; and Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) ranks third with a gain of 5.21%.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) follows with a gain of 4.48% and Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.82%.

