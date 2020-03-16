Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Cabot Microelec (CCMP , KLAC , AMAT , ENTG , MKSI )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP ) ranks first with a gain of 23.45%; Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks second with a gain of 15.96%; and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks third with a gain of 12.81%.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) follows with a gain of 11.83% and Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.41%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Entegris Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $51.60. Since that call, shares of Entegris Inc have fallen 8.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.