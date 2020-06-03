Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Taubman Centers (TCO , UE , O , KRG , NNN )

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks first with a loss of 0.76%; Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE ) ranks second with a loss of 0.81%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a loss of 0.88%.

Kite Realty Grou (NYSE:KRG ) follows with a loss of 1.24% and National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.43%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Taubman Centers and will alert subscribers who have TCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.