Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Brixmor Property (BRX , NNN , O , ROIC , RPT )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.00%; National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) ranks second with a loss of 0.12%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a loss of 0.14%.

Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) follows with a loss of 0.17% and Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.27%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ramco-Gershenson on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Ramco-Gershenson have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor Ramco-Gershenson for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.