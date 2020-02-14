Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Acadia Realty (AKR , FRT , RPAI , NNN , REG )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.14%; Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.82%; and Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.81%.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) follows with a gain of 0.77% and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.74%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Acadia Realty and will alert subscribers who have AKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.