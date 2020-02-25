Best Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Dineequity Inc (DIN , CBRL , MCD , DNKN , EAT )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN ) ranks first with a gain of 1.39%; Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL ) ranks second with a loss of 0.47%; and Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) ranks third with a loss of 0.90%.

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) follows with a loss of 1.06% and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.21%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcdonalds Corp on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Mcdonalds Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.