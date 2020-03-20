Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Sun Communities (SUI , CPT , EQR , AMH , UDR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) ranks first with a gain of 5.82%; Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.49%; and Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.32%.

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) follows with a gain of 1.06% and Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

