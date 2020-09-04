Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Nexpoint Resi (NXRT , ACC , ESS , UDR , EQR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT ) ranks first with a gain of 13.32%; American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks second with a gain of 11.63%; and Essex Property (NYSE:ESS ) ranks third with a gain of 8.98%.

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) follows with a gain of 8.14% and Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.53%.

