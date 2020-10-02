Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Mid-America Apar (MAA , AMH , SUI , UDR , EQR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.60%; American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks second with a gain of 0.58%; and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.54%.

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) follows with a gain of 0.41% and Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.39%.

