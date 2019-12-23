Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Independence Rea (IRT , ELS , AMH , SUI , MAA )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.44%; Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.28%; and American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) follows with a gain of 0.88% and Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.57%.

