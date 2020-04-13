Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Independence Rea (IRT , BRG , AIV , SUI , EQR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) ranks first with a gain of 16.94%; Bluerock Residen (AMEX:BRG ) ranks second with a gain of 11.79%; and Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) ranks third with a gain of 9.39%.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) follows with a gain of 7.24% and Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.39%.

