Best Relative Performance in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Independence Rea (IRT , AMH , CPT , ACC , ELS )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) ranks first with a gain of 4.24%; American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.64%; and Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) follows with a gain of 0.81% and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.72%.

