MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Pnc Financial Se (PNC , KEY , HBAN , RF , TBBK )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:30am
By James Quinn

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.33%; Keycorp (NYSE:KEY ) ranks second with a loss of 0.05%; and Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.07%.

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) follows with a loss of 0.18% and Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.24%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pnc Financial Se and will alert subscribers who have PNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: relative performance pnc financial se keycorp huntington banc regions financia bancorp inc/the

Ticker(s): PNC KEY HBAN RF TBBK

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.