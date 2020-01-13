Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Investors Bancor (ISBC , IBKC , FHN , COLB , SBNY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.35%; Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC ) ranks second with a loss of 0.03%; and First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.06%.

Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB ) follows with a loss of 0.10% and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.17%.

