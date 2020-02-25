Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of First Republic B (FRC , FHN , BKU , CBSH , PBCT )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC ) ranks first with a loss of 1.65%; First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.80%; and Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU ) ranks third with a loss of 1.89%.

Commerce Bcshs (NASDAQ:CBSH ) follows with a loss of 1.94% and People'S United (:PBCT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.96%.

