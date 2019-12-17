Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of First Fin Banksh (FFIN , SFNC , BPFH , UMPQ , CBSH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.53%; Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC ) ranks second with a gain of 2.16%; and Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.05%.

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ ) follows with a gain of 2.05% and Commerce Bcshs (NASDAQ:CBSH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

