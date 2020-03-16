Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bok Finl Corp (BOKF , GBCI , CFR , KEY , CATY )
We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF ) ranks first with a gain of 19.92%; Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI ) ranks second with a gain of 18.66%; and Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR ) ranks third with a gain of 17.23%.
Keycorp (NYSE:KEY ) follows with a gain of 17.11% and Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 15.18%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bok Finl Corp and will alert subscribers who have BOKF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: relative performance bok finl corp glacier bancorp cullen/frost keycorp cathay general b