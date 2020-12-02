Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Arch Capital Grp (ACGL , FAF , TRV , ORI , FNF )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks first with a gain of 2.24%; First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks second with a gain of 1.87%; and Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks third with a gain of 1.02%.

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) follows with a gain of 0.95% and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.88%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arch Capital Grp on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Arch Capital Grp have risen 11.3%. We continue to monitor Arch Capital Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.