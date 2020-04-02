Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Mbia Inc (MBI , TRV , AGO , CINF , ACGL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.77%; Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks second with a gain of 1.51%; and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.40%.

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) follows with a gain of 1.30% and Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.18%.

