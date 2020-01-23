Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Wr Berkley Corp (WRB , AXS , FNF , CINF , ACGL )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) ranks first with a gain of 1.99%; Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.74%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.10%.

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) follows with a gain of 0.76% and Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.73%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arch Capital Grp on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Arch Capital Grp have risen 7.5%. We continue to monitor Arch Capital Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.