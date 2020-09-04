Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Assured Guaranty (AGO , MBI , AMBC , FAF , ORI )

We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO ) ranks first with a gain of 14.43%; Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) ranks second with a gain of 14.24%; and Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC ) ranks third with a gain of 9.37%.

First American F (NYSE:FAF ) follows with a gain of 7.43% and Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.29%.

