Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Proassurance Cor (PRA , ACGL , FNF , ALL , PGR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Proassurance Cor (NYSE:PRA ) ranks first trading unchanged; Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks second with a loss of 0.72%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a loss of 0.93%.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) follows with a loss of 1.12% and Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.32%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arch Capital Grp on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Arch Capital Grp have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor Arch Capital Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.