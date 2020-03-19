Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Omeros Corp (OMER , NKTR , AGN , PCRX , PBH )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER ) ranks first with a gain of 1.15%; Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks second with a loss of 0.06%; and Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN ) ranks third with a loss of 1.52%.

Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX ) follows with a loss of 1.57% and Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.63%.

