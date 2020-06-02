Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Lannett Co Inc (LCI , RVNC , NKTR , TBPH , ENDP )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) ranks first with a gain of 7.58%; Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks second with a gain of 5.61%; and Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks third with a gain of 4.04%.

Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH ) follows with a gain of 4.03% and Endo Internation (:ENDP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.88%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lannett Co Inc and will alert subscribers who have LCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.